Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Glen Ella hoping First Nations & Pasifika XV can surprise the British and Irish Lions

Assistant coach Glen Ella has told his First Nations & Pasifika XV their future depends on how they rock up against the Lions in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The game, shoe-horned into the schedule to replace the original fixture against the now-collapsed Rebels, pitches a side drawn from Samoa, Fiji and Tongan stars with indigenous Australian players.
Ella, part of the greatest Aboriginal rugby family and twin of the legendary fly-half Mark and brother of another Test player Gary, has been tasked with helping to make fixture relevant the next time the Lions come down under in a dozen years.
E...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions