Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions: Richard Wigglesworth glad to work with Johnny Sexton

Lions assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth has seen another side of Johnny Sexton on this Lions tour to Australia after years of playing and coaching against him.
Former Ireland fly-half Sexton, below, is mainly helping the kickers in Australia but he, ex-England scrum-half Wigglesworth and Andrew Goodman all have input into the attack.
The trio linked up remotely under Andy Farrell before the Lions went to Portugal ahead of the Argentina game in Dublin but have now had six weeks together to get things clicking.
And Wigglesworth insisted putting together the game plan is a team project and n...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions