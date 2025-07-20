Lions Tour like a World Cup on steroids, says Dan Sheehan

Dan Sheehan finally climbed off the Lions start-of-tour treadmill at the beginning of the week as the tourists took a breath to prepare for yesterday’s first Test.

The squad played five games in two weeks from the opening game in Perth to last Saturday’s clash with an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

From Perth they endured a Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday schedule travelling from Western Australian to South Australia via Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra leaving little time for training.

After the Adelaide game they headed back to Queensland last Sunday finally at the end of a fortn...