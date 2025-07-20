Joseph Sua’ali’i enjoying the attention during British and Irish Lions Tour

Joseph Suaalii is used to playing in big games, he has been involved in Stage of Origin, but even he was shocked by the attention when he rocked up for Wallaby press duty on Tuesday at the Amora Hotel in Brisbane.

Suaalii took at look at the journalists in the room, said ‘how many people are in here?’ and took a photo of the 30 or so tape recorders and phones on the table in front of him.

Rugby union is not used to getting the coverage that league does over here, and during the Wallabies last tour of Europe, in November, their press pack numbered just one, the man from the Sydney Morning Her...