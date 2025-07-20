Paul Rees: Andy Farrell will take it, but a lot more is required from the British and Irish Lions

No team that has won the first Test in a full series between Australia and the Lions has gone on to claim the second – and only once have they taken the series.

And so it is history, rather than form and reinforcements, that will fuel the Wallabies this week after they were outfought and outplayed yesterday until the outcome had all but been decided.

The Lions led by 12 points at half-time, which barely reflected their superiority. But for Huw Jones forgetting to release the ball and pick it up again after being tackled short of the line by Max Jorgensen, who had the presence of mind to ge...