England snatch victory with late Jack van Poortvliet try to take series sweep in Argentina

Jack van Poortvliet scored a last-gasp try as England secured a 2-0 series win in Argentina.
Steve Borthwick’s side will head to the final leg of their Americas tour next week in Washington against the USA with a spring in their step, having won their sixth Test on the spin.
Fly-half George Ford laid the platform for Seb Atkinson’s first-half try with a pinpoint cross-field kick and also scored seven points off the tee.
Freddie Steward added a second try for England but the tourists trailed at the interval 17-14 as Lucio Cinti and Ignacio Mendy got on the scoresheet for the home side, with...

