Jamie George in as British and Irish Lions hit by double injury blow

Andy Farrell’s Lions suffered a savage double injury blow with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie set to miss Saturday’s first Test and centre Garry Ringrose definitely out of the opener.

Cowan-Dickie was stretchered off after 36 minutes of yesterday’s 48-0 win over an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide after a nasty head bang attempting to tackle lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

And news emerged just before the game that Ringrose was suffering the after-effects of a head knock of his own, in Wednesday’s win over the Brumbies and has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test.

Cowan-Dickie has not been ruled out of...