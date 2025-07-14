Connect with us

Darcy Graham among Scottish trio called up to British and Irish Lions squad ahead of Wallabies series

The British and Irish have called up trio Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham ahead of their series against .

The Lions’ squad has swelled to 44 players with the latest additions, who are being brought in to provide cover that will prevent key Test personnel from backing up in next Tuesday’s match against a First Nations & Pasifika XV.

The eighth match on tour takes place before the second Test against the in Melbourne on July 26.

Prop Sutherland, hooker Ewan Ashman and wing Darcy Graham have all been summoned from Scotland’s tour of .

Graham will link up with the Lions in Brisbane on Monday while Sutherland and Ashman will arrive in Melbourne on Sunday with Scotland facing in Auckland the previous day.

Sutherland made two Test appearances for the Lions in four years ago.

Head coach Andy named a 38-man squad in but since arriving in Australia full-back Jamie Osborne, hooker Jamie George and prop Tom Clarkson have been added.

