Wales must nail the basics – Sam Costelow

The contrast between this summer’s trip and Wales’ last tour of Japan could hardly be more acute.

Back in 2013, they headed to the Far East as Six Nations champions, having secured the title in thrilling fashion by thumping England 30-3 in Cardiff.

This time they travel with a wooden spoon in their luggage after suffering a second successive Championship whitewash.

Twelve years ago, they were ranked sixth in the world. Now they are down in 12th following a record 17 Tests defeats in a row.

To further emphasise the change in fortunes, no fewer than 15 Welsh players were selected for the 2013...