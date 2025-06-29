Connect with us

Peter Jackson

France’s locks have that international feel

PETER JACKSON
THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

On the move: Jacobus van Tonder playing for Clermont
PICTURE: Alamy

FRANCE have given the All Blacks due notice of something new heading their way, a pair of locks imported from the Canadian prairies and the high veldt of South Africa.
Tyler Duguid, from Edmonton, Alberta, and Jacobus van Tonder from Bloemfontein in the Orange Free State, made their joint arrivals on the global stage during last weekend’s uncapped Anglo-French fixture at Twickenham. Each has served his time to qualify under the residency rule, extended from three y...

