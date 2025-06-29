Brendan Gallagher: Spain get helping hand from French

There will be no quarter asked or given in Verona this evening at the Payanini Stadium when France – who have won three of the last four tournaments – take on Spain in the opening round of the 2025 Junior World Cup.

France will ruthlessly be going in for the kill against the competition minnows, but nothing can detract from the remarkable support French rugby and its senior clubs have been offering to Spain as they attempt to grow and develop as a rugby nation.

No less than 12 of Spain’s squad currently play in France on Espoir contracts with those clubs not only paying a small wage or ret...