Connect with us

Columnists

Peter Jackson: Dazzling French duo, Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrye are creating history

Peter Jackson looks at the figures and reports that Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are rewriting the record books

Now that Damian Penaud and his hyphenated sidekick have called a temporary truce to giving all and sundry both barrels, their exploits cry out to be put in a historical perspective.
As double acts go, theirs is quite possibly the most potent seen at any theatre of European football in its broadest context since a pair of old Dutch masters put their finishing touches to their most revered work of art some four decades ago.
It is no exaggeration to argue that what Marco va...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Columnists