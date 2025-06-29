Peter Jackson: Dazzling French duo, Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrye are creating history

Peter Jackson looks at the figures and reports that Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey are rewriting the record books

Now that Damian Penaud and his hyphenated sidekick have called a temporary truce to giving all and sundry both barrels, their exploits cry out to be put in a historical perspective.

As double acts go, theirs is quite possibly the most potent seen at any theatre of European football in its broadest context since a pair of old Dutch masters put their finishing touches to their most revered work of art some four decades ago.

It is no exaggeration to argue that what Marco va...