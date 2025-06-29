Connect with us

Brendan Gallagher

Brendan Gallagher: How flanker Jacques Gasc enjoyed his moment in the spotlight

Jacques Gasc has died aged 75 and, although I am guessing it’s a name that will mean little to you, I’ve always wanted to know much more about the diminutive French flanker. Or at least his story.
Nearly 50 years ago – November 1977 to be precise – he was minding his own business playing for his local town and club, Graulhet, a second division team from the Tarn region when the phone rang and it was the France captain Jacques Fouroux.
Jean-Pierre Rives had been injured the previous week in the first Test against New Zealand in Toulouse and wouldn’t be fit for the second Test. Could he – Gas...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Brendan Gallagher