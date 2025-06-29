Brendan Gallagher: Some things to work on but, overall, lots of pluses for the British and Irish Lions

And so, without further ado, we should plunge straight into the Lions selection game trying to second-guess the starting line-up for that first Test in Brisbane in just under three weeks’ time.

There is no escaping the process when the Lions visit Australia because there is so little jeopardy and angst as they tour the country limbering up.

Defeat is pretty unthinkable, and although the Force put out a pretty decent representative side with a good sprinkling of their Australian squad members, don’t go expecting the likes of New South Wales and the Queensland Reds to do likewise.

That realit...