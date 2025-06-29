Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

We must go out and impress fans, says Pierre Schoeman

Pierre Schoeman

Lions prop Pierre Schoeman insists the tourists have to put on a show for the Sea of Red as it begins to descend on Australia.

Upwards of 40,000 fans are expected to arrive for the Test matches against the Wallabies, and Schoeman says the Lions owe one to the fans who travel.
The Scotland front rower is on his first tour in a red jersey and even as a Nelspruit-born South African recognises the responsibility the party have to follow in the footsteps of the teams of Finlay Calder, in 1989, and Sam Warburton, in 2013, to bring home the bacon against the Wallabies.
The 31-year-old said: “It’s ...

Continue reading...

