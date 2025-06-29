Brendan Gallagher: British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Western Force

Brendan Gallagher gives his Lions player ratings from the emphatic win over the Western Force

1. PIERRE SCHOEMAN

Has emerged as a big character in the group but didn’t make the impact he would have liked, either at scrum-time or in the loose

Rating: 6.5 out of 10

2. DAN SHEEHAN (C)

Settled early nerves with a nicely taken try in tandem with James Lowe. Ticked most of the boxes aside from a couple of errant lineout throws Rating: 7 out of 10

3. TADHG FURLONG

Biggest plus after various injury worries and scares was to see the veteran Ireland prop running freely and athletically, suggesting ...