British and Irish Lions: Josh van der Flier leaves video nasty behind

Josh van der Flier grew up watching a video nasty of the Lions but finally got to put the shirt on for himself yesterday in Perth and could set the record straight with the Tests looming.

The Irish flanker watched endless repeats of the 2005 tour to New Zealand, X-rated viewing for any Lions fans, in which Clive Woodward’s side got walloped 3-0 in the Test series.

Eventually the tape got rubbed over but van der Flier, who started yesterday’s game against Western Force could be writing his own story on the current tour.

The 32-year-old said: “We didn’t have the channels at my house but my gr...