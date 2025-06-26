Liam Williams: What’s Next for the Welsh Rugby Star?

The British and Irish Lions are now in Australia; many phenomenal talents have worn the famous red jersey.

A former Lion is now on the hunt for a new club. That man is Liam Williams, who is currently without a club.

There are many interesting options for the Welsh international to pursue. It would be poetic to see Williams return to Wales and see a legend of the game return home.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Liam Williams

A product of Waunarlwydd RFC, Williams would go on to become a Welsh legend. Once a scaffolder, he began a new chapter in 2010 when he joined the Scarlets.

Williams was part of a phenomenal side under Wayne Pivac — a Scarlets team that won a lot of silverware.

A driving force in the Scarlets’ 2017 title run, he returned from overseas only to be slowed by injury setbacks.

Williams was loved by the Parc y Scarlets faithful. Yet, in 2018, he went over the bridge. During his first stint with Saracens, he was a vital figure in securing success in European and Premiership titles, and then returned after a brief stint in Japan.

He signed for Cardiff ahead of the 2022/23 season, but injuries and scheduling kept appearances to a minimum.

He did have a short stint with Kubota Spears. Williams has a wealth of experience to bring to any club — a vital asset for any team.

On the international stage

He ran out to the roar of the Principality Stadium for the first time in 2012. That day, Williams took on the Barbarians.

The Welshman carved out a stellar international career, earning over 90 caps and surpassing the century mark in points.

Williams played in multiple major competitions and was a part of the Grand Slam side in 2019.

Additionally, he participated in three World Cups. He has made a name in the Wales shirt, but Williams has gone further than this.

His name was called twice for a Lions tour in 2017 and 2021. The full-back featured in all three Tests, playing a vital role in the iconic drawn series against New Zealand.

On the international stage, Williams has done it all — and who knows, there may be more caps to come.

Where could he go

Williams still has a lot to give to any club, and many would be interested in his services. As already said, a return home could be just what Welsh rugby needs.

Looking at the four clubs, there are some interesting options. The Ospreys are entering a new era with their move to St Helen’s.

They have already made headlines by signing Ross Moriarty. Signing an international would send a statement of intent.

The Scarlets and Cardiff have already brought in young talent who can cover full-back in Ioan Jones and Ioan Lloyd. This leaves the Dragons.

The Rodney Parade-based team hasn’t been afraid to get its chequebook out this season. Williams would join a long list of signings in what looks to be a new era for the Dragons.

With the rugby world at his feet, Williams’ next chapter promises to be just as compelling as the last. His potential return to Wales and the impact he could have on the future of Welsh rugby is a topic that is sure to spark discussion among fans and analysts alike.

By Pete Ryan

READ MORE: Charlie Elliott – A breakdown of each international squad for the Summer Tests