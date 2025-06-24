Charlie Elliott: A breakdown of each international squad for the Summer Tests

With most domestic leagues finishing their seasons in the past few weeks, the attention is being turned to the international rugby window this summer.

There are lots of Tests and tours going on over the summer, with all of the big names in rugby facing off against a multitude of teams.

Each team will hope to build some momentum going into other tournaments, and it could give some new talent the chance to shine.

Here, Charlie Elliott looks at some of the major squads that have been selected, giving a rundown and some information about some of the new inclusions.

Australia

The Wallabies have named their squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Fiji, their only game before the British & Irish Lions squad is announced.

Among the fresh faces is 28-year-old Nick Champion de Crespigny, earning his first call-up after a standout Super Rugby season with the Western Force. The former Castres forward returned to Australia this year following a stint in France.

Brumbies winger Corey Toole also features as an uncapped inclusion, rewarded for an impressive campaign that saw him score 11 tries.

There are returns for experienced players, including Dave Porecki, selected for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, and Will Skelton, the only overseas-based player in the squad.

Several Force players, including de Crespigny and Darcy Swain, will stay in Perth for the club’s match against the Lions before joining the Wallabies.

Joe Schmidt has been in a battle with the Lions recently after announcing that he would not be letting his Test players play in the warm-up games that the Lions play against local clubs.

They will also play in the Rugby Championship after the Lions series concludes.

Fixtures:

6/7/25: Australia v Fiji (McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

19/7/25: Australia v British and Irish Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

26/7/25: Australia v British and Irish Lions (MCG, Melbourne)

2/8/25: Australia v British and Irish Lions (Accor Stadium, Sydney)

Full squad list:

Forwards:

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs:

Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

New Zealand

Scott Robertson has named his first All Blacks squad of 2025, with five uncapped players earning selection after standout Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Prop Ollie Norris, hooker Brodie McAlister, lock Fabian Holland, loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi and midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai have all impressed the selectors with their consistency and work ethic and get their first chance in an All Blacks squad.

Each brings different strengths, from set-piece power to leadership and versatility in open play.

Robertson said the squad was chosen with a focus on maintaining continuity from last year’s Northern Tour, while also rewarding players who have earned their shot. Around three-quarters of the group return from the 2024 squad.

Scott Barrett has been named captain, supported by vice-captains Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett. The squad also includes returning players Samisoni Taukei’aho and Quinn Tupaea, both back after injury layoffs.

The All Blacks will assemble in Auckland on 25 June to prepare for their first Test against France in Dunedin on 5 July.

Fixtures:

5/7/25: All Blacks v France (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

12/7/25: All Blacks v France (Sky Stadium, Wellington)

19/7/25: All Blacks v France ( FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

Full squad list:

Forwards:

Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson

Backs:

Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Ruben Love

South Africa

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 54-man training squad for the start of the international season, featuring nine uncapped players.

The group includes a mix of experienced World Cup winners and younger talent looking to break into the national setup.

The uncapped players are Marnus van der Merwe, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Renzo du Plessis, Vincent Tshituka, Juarno Augustus, Ethan Hooker and Ntokozo Makhaza.

Several of them have had brief exposure to Springbok environments in the past, but this marks a major opportunity to push for selection ahead of a busy international calendar.

The squad will prepare for matches against the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia, with players joining in stages depending on club commitments.

Erasmus said the size of the squad allows younger players to learn from veterans and helps build depth as they work toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Fixtures:

28/6/25: Springboks v Barbarians (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

5/7/25: Springboks v Italy (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

12/7/25: Springboks v Italy (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay)

19/7/25: Springboks v Georgia (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Squad list:

Forwards:

Juarno Augustus, Lood de Jager, Renzo du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Cameron Hanekom, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese, Jasper Wiese

Backs:

Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Ntokozo Makhaza, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams

England

Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player England squad for the summer tour to Argentina and the USA, with ten uncapped players earning a chance to impress.

The tour includes two Tests against Los Pumas and one against the USA in Washington D.C, offering a valuable development window ahead of future campaigns.

Newcomers include Charlie and Seb Atkinson (Gloucester), Oscar Beard and Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Arthur Clark (Gloucester), Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints), Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, and Guy Pepper (all Bath).

For these players, it will be their first experience of an England tour and a key opportunity to push for long-term selection.

The squad will be co-captained by Jamie George and George Ford, and Borthwick sees the tour as a chance to build depth and cohesion in a competitive environment.

With a mix of experience and youth, England will look to grow as a unit across the three-Test series and will hope to improve on the performance in the recent England XV defeat against France XV.

Fixtures:

5/7/25: Argentina v England (Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, La Plata)

12/7/25: Argentina v England (Estadio Bicentenario, San Juan)

19/7/25: USA v England (Audi Field, Washington D.C)

Full squad list:

Forwards:

Fin Baxter, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Bevan Rodd, Sam Underhill, Tom Willis

Backs:

Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, Oscar Beard, Joe Carpenter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Will Muir, Cadan Murley, Luke Northmore, Max Ojomoh, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet

Wales

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt has named six uncapped players in his 33-man squad for the upcoming two-Test tour of Japan.

Cardiff hooker Liam Belcher, Dragons prop Chris Coleman, Ospreys trio Garyn Phillips, Keelan Giles and Reuben Morgan-Williams, and Scarlets back Macs Page are all in line for potential debuts.

Dewi Lake has been named captain in the absence of Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams, who are part of the British and Irish Lions tour.

The tour offers a key opportunity for new faces to stake a claim in a squad aiming to rebuild after a tough period. Wales have not won a Test since October 2023 and are looking to break a 17-match losing streak.

They will face Japan on 5 and 12 July in Kitakyushu and Kobe. Sherratt has said the mix of youth and experience will be vital as they prepare for a difficult but important summer campaign.

Fixtures:

5/7/25: Japan v Wales (Mikuni World Stadium, Kitakyushu)

12/7/25: Japan v Wales (Noevir Stadium, Kobe)

Squad list:

Forwards: Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Garyn Phillips, Keiron Assiratti, Chris Coleman, Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (capt), Liam Belcher, Elliot Dee, Ben Carter, Teddy Williams, Freddie Thomas, James Ratti, Taine Plumtree, Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Josh Macleod.

Backs: Kieran Hardy, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Rhodri Williams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Ben Thomas, Johnny Williams, Joe Roberts, Macs Page, Josh Adams, Tom Rogers, Blair Murray, Keelan Giles, Cameron Winnett.

Argentina

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has named a 34-man squad for July’s Tests against England and Uruguay, with a focus on blending fresh talent with experienced names.

Thirteen players from Argentina’s domestic Super Rugby Americas competition have been included, highlighting the strength of the local development system.

Among them, uncapped players Luciano Asevedo and Alfonso Latorre join the squad as invitational picks and will be aiming to make their mark.

Veteran prop Francisco Gómez Kodela returns at 40 after announcing his retirement from club rugby, while Gonzalo Bertranou, Facundo Isa and Lucas Paulos are also back following strong seasons overseas.

The squad is part of Contepomi’s wider approach to managing player workloads and test depth ahead of the Rugby Championship in August.

With matches against England on July 5 and 12, and Uruguay on July 19, this window offers valuable opportunities for new players to step up in a demanding Test environment.

Having already beaten the Lions, they will hope that their good form continues.

By Charlie Elliott

