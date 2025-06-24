Craig Warlow – Living the Game, Leading the Next Generation

“Wilder than the wind and stronger than a storm.” Dylan Gossett was talking about romantic love in Stronger Than a Storm.

However, it also applies to the love rugby players have for their sport.

Whether you’re a professional, semi-professional, or amateur, you can see a deep devotion to rugby. For many athletes, the sport never truly leaves them—whether through playing, coaching, or passing on its values. We often see players give back to the game that has given them so much.

Craig Warlow’s story is a great one, having run out for iconic Welsh clubs before coaching Newport and the next generation of Bridgend‘s rugby talent.

The Beginning

Grassroots clubs are more than just a starting point; it’s where passion is born, where the game first captures the heart.

In a local clubhouse, you get the feel of the community and spirit that comes with rugby.

At Kenfig Hill RFC, Warlow took his first steps into the game. The club, with its rich history in Welsh rugby, helped shape the skills that would carry him forward.

It’s a place where many fantastic talents have graced their clubhouse and where Warlow’s early promise earned him chances with top Welsh clubs, setting the stage for a career to remember.

Warlow’s journey at Kenfig Hill is not just his own but a tribute to the spirit of rugby that binds us all.

“That’s where it all started. I think when we were growing up, rugby was more about school rugby than club rugby.

“There wasn’t much in the way of mini or junior sections in Kenfig Hill during the ’80s when I was growing up. The formative part of my rugby journey happened at school, and I was comfortable there.

“I played senior rugby at Kenfig Hill and went to Cornelly Youth. Cornelly Youth was fantastic—maybe a bit rougher and more ready than school rugby—but there were still some excellent players.

“I was lucky in those early years to have strong role models: Jonathan Humphreys, Brendan Roach, Andrew Kembury—future professional rugby players visible around the school.

“Then, when I moved into the senior set-up at Kenfig Hill, I had great older pros around me—again, people like Brendan Roach, Phil Jones, aka Speedy, who’s sadly passed away now, God rest his soul. These were lads who had played for years at Kenfig Hill, so the standard of rugby was strong.

“You’d be playing against teams like Caerphilly, Blackwood, Dunvant—all those kinds of sides. And with the introduction of the Heineken Leagues, you were always trying to climb the ladder. So, it was very, very competitive.”

Llanelli

In the mid-1990s, Warlow made the move west. He became a regular at Llanelli RFC at fly-half.

Following in the footsteps of great fly-halves who wore the Llanelli jersey, Warlow had big boots to fill—legends like Carwyn James, Phil Bennett, and Jonathan Davies all made a mark at the club. Warlow performed in big moments for Llanelli. The fly-half featured in competitions such as the Welsh and Heineken Cups.

In the 1998 Welsh Cup final, Warlow rose to the occasion. His 14-point haul proved decisive, helping Llanelli claim a 19–12 win over Ebbw Vale.

There have been many phenomenal talents who have competed at Stradey Park. Warlow explains what makes the club so special:

“You look back and think—Colin Stephens was there just before me. Before him, it was Johnathan Davies. And before him, Phil Bennett. The list goes on and on.

“I’m not saying I belong in that company by any means. But what I am saying is, there’s a real sense of legacy—the people who’ve worn the jersey before you. And then you see those greats still walking around the club.

“Guys like Ray Gravell, Derek Quinnell, and Phil Bennett—just good rugby people, and they were incredibly supportive.

“There’s a kind of symbiotic relationship with the community. That can be both a blessing and a burden. When things are going well, you’re treated almost like a hero. But when they’re not going well, people are quick to let you know about it.”

He also reflected on the pressure that comes with playing for such an iconic club:

“Was there pressure? Yeah, looking back, there definitely was. I mean, I can’t dress it up—it was pressure. You’re going from your own little bubble to something you’ve only ever seen on TV—a mythical place with mythical players.

“Even walking into your first pre-season training session with the likes of Ieuan Evans, Rob McBryde, Nigel Davies—those kinds of guys—I still remember that feeling. It was surreal.

“You’re playing at the famous old ground, Stradey Park, and training with and against world-class players. It was a culture shock.

“But again, it was about focusing—watching what the good pros did and trying to take bits of that and bring it into your daily habits. That’s how you adapt.”

Bridgend

At the turn of the millennium, it was time for a new challenge. The Brewery Field awaited. The early 2000s were reminiscent of the 1970s, where flickering embers of that era still live long in Bridgend’s fans.

Running out alongside the likes of Gareth Thomas, Dafydd James, and Huw Harries, it was a stacked side. There is no doubt the team achieved great things. Bridgend clinched the 2002–03 title.

Warlow added precision and creativity to the attack, racking up points that contributed to the side locking down the silverware.

“I had four years at Llanelli where I didn’t quite establish myself as a consistent first-choice outside-half. But the timing felt right to move on to Bridgend.

“The circumstances lined up, and the project that Leighton Samuel and Dennis John were trying to get off the ground—I’m happy they chose me to be part of that. And it wasn’t just me; they were making seven or eight signings every summer.

“It was an outstanding group. I think what they were trying to do was bring in players like us—lads who were bubbling just under the first team at other clubs.

“So, there was a real sense of wanting to prove yourself—trying to show your worth. That hunger drove a lot of us.”

Time at Rodney Parade

2003 brought a new dawn; Welsh rugby would unite to form five regions. Warlow would make the move to Rodney Parade.

In four seasons with the Dragons, he notched up 69 appearances and an impressive 351 points. He featured in the Celtic League and the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Notably, during his final season before retirement, he faced English giants Leicester Tigers in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

With a playmaker’s eye and a defender’s grit, he became a mainstay in the Dragons’ backline.

The Dragons would be the last team Warlow would play for—bringing to an end a fantastic career that included a Wales ‘A’ call-up and an appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Coaching an iconic Team

As previously mentioned, Warlow has been a part of some extraordinary teams. He was a competitor, but in the early 2010s, he joined the Newport RFC coaching staff.

After cutting his teeth as a backs coach, he stepped up as head coach of Newport RFC when Steve Cronkite vacated the role.

During his time with the Black & Ambers, the team became a consistent force in the Welsh Premiership. Additionally, the team reached the Welsh National Cup in 2018; that season, he was named Coach of the Year in the Welsh Premiership. A year later, Warlow left the post but left the club on a high note.

“I think it’s really important—no matter how good a coach you think you are—if you’ve got decent players and good support staff around you, you give yourself a chance.

“There’s a significant element of planning involved, but there’s also a large element of guesswork as well.

“I had good people around me—Mark Workman, team manager; Ty Morris, head coach; and Lewis Evans, assistant coach. They are very good at what they do. We had some good players, too.

“It was a bit of a sleeping giant. It took us a little while to turn that around, but you can see the fruits of it now. It’s great to see Newport kick on massively over the past couple of years. It is a rugby town.

“There are many good people in the background that the public probably wouldn’t even know—doing good things daily.”

Bridgend College

Two years after Gareth Nicholas and Paul Adams created the programme, Warlow came on board. He is the head coach at the college and helps shape young athletes. The programme provides young rugby players with access to quality coaching. There have been numerous Welsh internationals to come through the Pencoed campus. Warlow discusses the programme, and it’s clear that it’s a significant source of pride:

“It goes back to having the right people around you—and I’ve been lucky to have that.

“Gareth Nicholas—I’ve been there with him for a long time. And now we’ve got Paul Watkin, Simon Norris, Steve Knipe coming in to work with us, and Matthew Morgan as well. That’s a fantastic addition for us. It almost closes the circle on what we do.

“To be honest, I’m more proud of the work I’ve done over the past 18 years in the college than I am of my playing career.

“It’s hard to quantify the outcomes when it comes to relationships.

“It’s easy to do that in terms of matches because the stats speak for themselves. But with relationships, the impact you can have on someone’s life can be profound—even if you don’t realise it at the time.

“I’m sure a lot of the boys have had a great experience in the college, and we’ll keep working to make sure that continues.”

If there’s one thing to take away from Craig Warlow’s story, it’s this: surround yourself with the right people. Whether in sport, work, or life, having people who share your purpose can shape something special. From pitch to sidelines, Warlow has seen it all.

Now, he’s focused on shaping the next chapter of Bridgend rugby—one built on legacy, heart, and an enduring love for the game.

By Pete Ryan

READ MORE: Pete Ryan – Can the Dragons turn things around next season?