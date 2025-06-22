Paul Rees: British and Irish Lions Player Ratings against Argentina

1. ELLIS GENGE

Fired up from the start, won scrum penalties and was in rampaging form in the loose - the Tests beckon if he keeps it up

Rating: 8 out of 10

2. LUKE COWAN-DICKIE

The Lions were dominant up front but the lineout was another matter with four lost and he gave away a couple of penalties

Rating: 6 out of 10

3. FINLAY BEALHAM

Called up after Zander Fagerson’s injury, got stuck into the Pumas’ scrum with relish and was his side’s top tackler with 11

Rating: 8 out of 10

4. MARO ITOJE

Was surprisingly taken off eight minutes from the end with the match still to be one, efficient ...