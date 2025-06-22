Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions 24-28 Argentina: We will learn and get better, says Maro Itoje after Lions fall short

British & Irish Lions ..... 24pts

Tries: Aki 18, Penalty 45, Beirne 52 Conversions: F Smith 19, 53 Penalty: F Smith 9
Argentina ......................... 28pts

Tries: Mendy 11, Albornoz 40, Cordero 58 Conversions: Albornoz 40, 59
Penalties: Albornoz 4, 25, 39
Maro Itoje’s Lions came a cropper in the first match of their summer, but it was hardly a disaster in defeat in what could easily be the tourists’ hardest match of the next couple of months.
The loss to Argentina at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Friday night was the first time the team has lost the first game of a tour since the 19...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions