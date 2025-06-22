Connect with us

Blindside - rugby transfers

Worcester Warriors sign seasoned Premiership pair

Leinster made

Worcester have added No.8 Matt Rogerson and wing Tom Seabrook to their ever-growing squad list for next season.
Rogerson, 31, moves to Sixways after two seasons with Leicester, where he made 28 appearances having joined from London Irish.
Former Gloucester and Northampton wing Seabrook has also signed. The 26-year-old former England U20 international, spent six seasons at Kingsholm before joining Saints two years ago.
He left the club at the end of this season scoring 15 tries in 28 games.

...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Blindside - rugby transfers