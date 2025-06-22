Blindside - rugby transfers
Worcester Warriors sign seasoned Premiership pair
More in Blindside - rugby transfers
-
Nepo Laulala is on his way to Gloucester
Gloucester have signed New Zealand prop Nepo Laulala. The 33-year-old has been rehabilitating from...
-
Owen Farrell returning to Saracens
Owen Farrell is rejoining Saracens this summer after an underwhelming season in France at...
-
James O’Connor looks likely to replace Handre Pollard at Leicester Tigers
Crusaders and Australia fly-half James O’Connor looks set to join Leicester on a one-year...
-
Ross Moriarty finalises move to Ospreys
Ospreys have completed the signing of Wales back row Ross Moriarty from French side...