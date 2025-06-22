Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Paul Rees: British and Irish Lions boss Andy Farrell sticks to his guns for future gains

The Lions may have lost to Argentina, but as an indicator of what is to come Down Under it does not count for much.
The last time they went down in the opening game of a tour, which Friday night was even if the venue were Dublin rather than an Australian city, was in 1971 and that trip did not go too badly.
The Lions then stopped off in Australia for a couple of matches before going on to New Zealand and they had barely got off the plane when they found themselves taking on a pumped up Queensland at Ballymore who won 15-11, prompting their coach Des Connor to predict the tourists would pr...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions