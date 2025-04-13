Williams glad he’s back and wants to stay

■ By SIMON THOMAS

Good return: Rhodri Williams playing for Wales this season

PICTURE: Getty Images

RHODRI Williams is the first to admit he thought his ship had sailed with Wales.

The 31-year-old scrum-half spent more than ten years in the international wilderness after winning three caps during the 2013-14 campaign when he was with the Scarlets.

He always retained the ambition of pulling on the famous red jersey once again, but – for much of the time – it appeared a distant dream.

But now that dream has come true, with the Dragons No.9 having figured in si...