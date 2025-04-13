Williams glad he’s back and wants to stay

■ By SIMON THOMAS
Good return: Rhodri Williams playing for Wales this season
PICTURE: Getty Images
RHODRI Williams is the first to admit he thought his ship had sailed with Wales.
The 31-year-old scrum-half spent more than ten years in the international wilderness after winning three caps during the 2013-14 campaign when he was with the Scarlets.
He always retained the ambition of pulling on the famous red jersey once again, but – for much of the time – it appeared a distant dream.
But now that dream has come true, with the Dragons No.9 having figured in si...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login