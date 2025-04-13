It’s the right time to bow out, says Dollman

■ By MARK STEVENS

WHEN Rob Baxter took charge of Exeter in 2009, few could have predicted the incredible journey both he and the club were about to embark on.

As he began to build the foundations of what would become a Premiership and European powerhouse, one of his first decisions proved to be among his most inspired – the signing of Phil Dollman, a little-known full-back from the Newport Gwent Dragons.

Dollman hung up his boots last weekend after turning out one final time for Sidmouth in their local derby against Exmouth.

It was a far cry from the packed stadiums o...