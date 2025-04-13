Quinnell’s quick pint at The Ferry Boat Inn

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

OF ALL the books written about the Lions, no reference can be found in any to The Ferry Boat Inn and the unique celebration that took place there long ago.

No matter who makes the final cut for the Tests in Australia this summer, what happened in an alehouse on the banks of the River Neath will remain every bit as unique as it has since a few workmen from the nearby Baglan Bay petrochemical site felt a sudden thirst one Monday lunchtime in March, 1971.

The youngest, a 21-year-old electrician, had just heard some truly electrifying news; his ...