JPR jersey sale

THE jersey worn by the late Wales legend JPR Williams in the Barbarians’ famous 23-11 win against the All Blacks in 1973 has been auctioned off for £27,500.

The Wales and Lions full-back, right, died in January 2024 aged 74.

The No.15 jersey from the iconic match which featured Sir Gareth Edwards’ ‘greatest try of all time’ was part of a collection of JPR Williams’ items being sold at auction on Thursday.

Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones says it was a “special honour and a privilege” to oversee the sale of items belonging to one of hi...