Chapman to join Exeter

GLOUCESTER scrum-half Charlie Chapman has signed for Exeter Chiefs for next season.

The 26-year-old, right, has been at Kingsholm since the age of 14 and has made more than 90 appearances since his debut in 2018.

He will have competition from scrum-half, and former Gloucester team-mate, Stephen Varney, who will also move to Sandy Park next season.

“I’m extremely excited to join Exeter Chiefs,” said Chapman, who has represented Scotland at U20 level. “Chiefs are a team with a rich history of success, and they have an extremely passionate fan base. I can&#...