Saint Fischetti

NORTHAMPTON have signed Italy prop Danilo Fischetti from Zebre for next season. The 27-yearold, below, won his 50th cap during the Six Nations and has previously played for London Irish.

He said: “The opportunity to play for Northampton is incredible. I enjoyed watching the team win the Premiership title last year, and repeating that is a huge target for me – I am coming here to try to win trophies.”

Tom Seabrook, Tarek Haffar and Reuben Logan will leave Northampton at the end of the season. Scotland U20 back rower Logan will join Sale while wing er Seabrook and ...