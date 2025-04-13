Vermeulen: I must prove myself again

◼️By MARK STEVENS

AS one successful chapter ends for Jacques Vermeulen at Exeter Chiefs, the hard-hitting South African forward says he’s ready to write a new one with Sale Sharks in the Premiership.

The powerful back rower departs Sandy Park this summer having established himself as one of the Chiefs’ most impactful overseas signings, leaving an indelible mark on the Devon club during his six-season stint.

Arriving from the Sharks in his native Durban in 2019, Vermeulen – alongside compatriot Jannes Kirsten – quickly became a cornerstone of...