Pirates proud of formidable home record

◼️By BEN JAYCOCK

MAINTAINING Cornish Pirates’ formidable home record is a ‘non-negotiable’, says back row Alex Everett.

The Pirates have been beaten only once at home this term – against league leaders Ealing Trailfinders back in September.

Everett, 28, says the club take great pride in making the Mennaye a daunting place to visit.

Pirates welcome Caldy, Hartpury, Ampthill and Nottingham before the end of the season, and Everett feels it’s essential they win all four.

He told The Rugby Paper: “We could put it as a target, but...