DREAM TEAM

MATT STURGESS THE SEDGLEY PARK AND FORMER SALE SHARKS, SALE FC & FYLDE SCRUM-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH...

1. Bevan Rodd – The year below me in the Sale academy. Always punched way above his weight. Built like a rock, quick, skilful and extremely dedicated. It’s no fluke why he’s made it to the top.

2. Nic Dolly – Former academy housemate. Solid set piece and had a bit of X-factor. Never afraid to try something ridiculous and the majority of the time it came off. I’ll always remember him chipping and chasing on his debut for t...