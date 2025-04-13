Ashton: Designated away sections will build atmosphere

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Pundit: Chris Ashton

CHRIS Ashton is backing Premiership Rugby’s away end trial later this month, believing it will enhance the atmospheres at stadiums across the country.

The former winger, who made almost 300 appearances in the Premiership with Northampton, Saracens, Sale, Harlequins, Worcester and Leicester from 2007-23, is backing the decision to hold designated away sections when Sarries host Gloucester on Saturday, and Leicester welcome Harlequins the week after.

It is thought the move will force the home supporters to match visiting fansȁ...