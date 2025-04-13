Robshaw tips Ford for Lions

■By LUKE JARMYN

CHRIS Robshaw believes his former team-mate George Ford’s recent cameo in England’s Six Nations victory over Wales has reminded the Lions selectors what he’s capable of.

The former Red Rose and Harlequins captain, below, feels the 32-yearold fly-half now needs to lead Sale to the Premiership play-offs and have a strong finish to his season if he wants to be on the right plane this summer.

Robshaw, who missed out on a Lions call-up despite being England’s most capped skipper in the professional era, is adamant there will be more Eng...