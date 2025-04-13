Chabal’s sad state of affairs

ANOTHER week, another disturbing confession; this one from Sebastien Chabal, the Frenchman who became a folk hero as the battering-ram behind Sale Sharks’ Premiership title triumph in 2006.

His role proved as unforgettable as the match itself, a 45-20 trouncing of Leicester at a soddenTwickenham. How cruel that Chabal now finds himself unable to recall anything about that match or any other during a career spanning almost 350.

“I have no memory of a single second of a rugby match I played,’’ he says. “I don’t remember a single one of the 62 r...