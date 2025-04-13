The baby-faced assassin who has his sights set on England

■ By PAUL REES

Rising star: Harlequins prop Fin Baxter

FIN Baxter went under the radar last season as he rose quickly up the front row ladder and he has learned how to deal with the extra attention he now demands.

Baxter only turned 23 a couple of months ago, but the loose-head prop has become a cornerstone of Harlequins’ front row since Joe Marler retired and he appeared in every match of England’s Six Nations campaign this year.

“I was new to the scene last year and people did not know too much about me,” said Baxter, who made his England debut...