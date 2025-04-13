Langdon’s out to add to his cap collection

■ By PAUL REES

CURTIS Langdon is aiming to make up for lost time and add to the two England caps he won in 2021 when the Lions were in South Africa.

The 27-year old Northampton hooker played against the United States and Canada at Twickenham, but after joining Worcester from Sale the following year to become a regular starter he found himself in limbo.

The Warriors collapsed under a debt mountain in the autumn of 2022 and he spent the rest of the season in Montpellier and missed out on the World Cup in France.

He joined Northampton in the summer of 2023 and a series of stron...