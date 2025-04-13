Donoghue’s glad to take centre stage

■ By JON NEWCOMBE

CIARAN Donoghue is relishing being part of Bath’s charge towards the treble having enjoyed a breakthrough season.

A key member of the team that won the Premiership Rugby Cup – Bath’s first trophy in 17 years – Donoghue then turned in a man of the match display in last weekend’s 49-24 win over Pau.

The 22-year-old cut through Pau’s slide defence time and time again, and as an added bonus, kicked seven from seven from the tee on his European debut.

With competition for places in the Bath match-day 23 so fierce, it wo...