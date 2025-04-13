Lake still dreaming of becoming a Lion

■ By SIMON THOMAS

DEWI Lake says it would be “a dream” to fulfil “the ultimate goal” of being selected by the British & Irish Lions.

The Ospreys hooker, right, is one of the few Welsh players in with a realistic shot of being picked for this summer’s tour of Australia.

Missing much of the Six Nations with a bicep injury didn’t help his cause, but that lay-off does mean he would be fresh and raring to go if he did receive the call.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a goal of mine,” he acknowledged. “...