West Country derby is the best – Jordan

■ By PAUL REES

Hard man: Cam Jordan in action for Gloucester

PICTURE: Alamy

CAM Jordan thought that the East Midlands derby between Leicester and Northampton was the ultimate – until he joined Gloucester.

The 25-year old second row was born and brought up in Leicester and came through the Tigers’ academy, capped by England at Under-18 level.

But five years ago he made the move to Gloucester and has come to revel in the West Country derby with Bath, which has its third instalment this season when the sides clash at the Rec today in the Challenge Cup quarter-f...