Six-game ban for Diamond

NEWCASTLE director of rugby Steve Diamond has been handed a six-match ban by the RFU for abusing match officials after Newcastle’s 17-15 defeat at Exeter on March 29.
Diamond was angry about the awarding of Exeter’s match-winning try in the last minute and confronted officials after the game. He has been found guilty by a disciplinary panel of conduct “prejudicial towards the interest of the game”.
The former Sale and Worcester boss will not be involved with his squad on a matchday until an hour after the final whistle for the last five games of this Premi...
