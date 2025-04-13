Six-game ban for Diamond

NEWCASTLE director of rugby Steve Diamond has been handed a six-match ban by the RFU for abusing match officials after Newcastle’s 17-15 defeat at Exeter on March 29.

Diamond was angry about the awarding of Exeter’s match-winning try in the last minute and confronted officials after the game. He has been found guilty by a disciplinary panel of conduct “prejudicial towards the interest of the game”.

The former Sale and Worcester boss will not be involved with his squad on a matchday until an hour after the final whistle for the last five games of this Premi...