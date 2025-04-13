Cardiff deal costs £780,000

THE WRU revealed the acquisition of Cardiff Rugby last week cost about £780,000.

The Cardiff Arms Park team were placed into administration by their directors and on Wednesday the WRU confirmed it had taken control of the capital region.

It says acquisition costs for the club were made up of £480,000 in cash and £300,000 of debt.

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood said: “Despite being owned by the WRU, our intention is to treat Cardiff as an independent rugby club, similar to the other regional sides and the WRU will assume the role of ‘owner’.

