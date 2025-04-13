Dowson: Rest rules are ‘dysfunctional’

■ By JAMES LOGAN

NORTHAMPTON director of rugby Phil Dowson feels more needs to be done to allow English clubs to hit their potential.

Dowson agrees that players need time for recuperation but argues that the new structure regarding compulsory rest periods is ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘doesn’t work’.

Saints were the only English side to make it through last weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 to earn a home quarter-final against Castres yesterday.

Dowson says it’s tough for Premiership sides to compete against the best in Europe due ...