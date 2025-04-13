England stay on course for Slam

■ By BEN JAYCOCK

ENGLAND women’s attack coach Lou Meadows was delighted with not only her side’s victory, which maintained the Red Roses’ Six Natioins title charge, but also the first half problems they faced from an impressive Ireland.

Ireland took the lead and frustrated their visitors but 49 unanswered points made it an ever-increasing 23 wins on the spin with a 49-5triumph in Cork.

Meadows said: “We really enjoyed that test. We needed that and it’s good for the game to have a first half like that. It was about fixing it and we knew we ha...