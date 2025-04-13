Rampaging Northampton Saints set up Leinster showdown

By Brendan Gallagher

Beating Leinster in Dublin might sound like Mission Impossible but Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith insists playing the ‘Saints’ way is their best chance.

Northampton demolished Castres 51-16 at Franklin’s Gardens last night to secure their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals against the Irish giants and Smith can’t wait to take them on.

He said: “We watched their impressive victory over Glasgow on Friday night and you think how do you stop that lot, they seem to ask so many questions.

“If you sit back and let them get into their flow they look unstoppable but w...