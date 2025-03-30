Cooper urges U18s to throw off shackles

By BEN JAYCOCK

AHEAD of the U18s Women’s Six Nations, England head coach James Cooper is urging his side to take the shackles off and have confidence in their abilities.

The tournament provides important exposure for the next batch of Red Roses stars coming through the pathway.

Each team play five matches across three rounds of fixtures at Wellington College with England opening their campaign against Italy.

Cooper’s side take on Ireland today in a warm-up match before the tournament gets under way on Friday, April 11.

“Getting to play all five nations is alwa...