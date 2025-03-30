‘It wasn’t meant to be a tea party…’

DOUG Smith, team manager of the 1971 Lions and therefore a rugby man of substance, was blunt in his assessment of his opponents on that famous tour: “They were bastards, the New Zealanders.” He was not talking of anyone in particular, possibly because there was too much choice, but one name became synonymous with the darker, rougher side of events on that trip.

Step forward Alex “Grizz” Wyllie, above, the ultra-formidable All Black flanker and coach who passed away last week, deep in his 81st year. His achievements were manifold, but up here in the north, ...