I’m prepared to rip anything up to improve – Hunter

By PAUL REES

NEW Exeter head coach Rob Hunter says he has taken charge at the right time even though the Chiefs are enduring their worst Premiership campaign since they were promoted 15 years ago.

Yesterday’s clash with Newcastle at Sandy Park was a bottom of the table affair with the Chiefs ninth in the table, above the Falcons through the bonus points they had accumulated.

Coach: Rob Hunter

“Becoming head coach is a very special moment for me and I feel great pride,” said Hunter, whose first match after taking over from Ali Hepher was against Bristol at Ash...