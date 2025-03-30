Don’t rule out a Faz&Son reunion

IF Thomas Ramos was eligible for the 2025 Lions tour of Australia, the French full-back’s 82 per cent goal-kicking strike rate would make him one of the first names on head coach Andy Farrell’s team sheet.

As the man leading the Lions charge for a series victory over the Wallabies this summer, Farrell will be acutely aware that one of the most decisive factors in coming out on top in the Test arena is a failsafe goal-kicker.

This will have been reinforced by his experience as Lions assistant coach on the 2013 and 2017 tours, when it proved to be vital. In 2013 Leigh Hal...